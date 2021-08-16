Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 4,014 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.54. 118,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.