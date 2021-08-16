Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.24. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

