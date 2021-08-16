IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 316 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

AOA stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

