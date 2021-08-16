IFP Advisors Inc Buys 497 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

TSCO stock opened at $193.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

