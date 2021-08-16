IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.