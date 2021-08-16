IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 222 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

