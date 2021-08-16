IFP Advisors Inc Sells 185 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $124.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

