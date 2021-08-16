IFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.83. 2,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

