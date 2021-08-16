IG Gold (IGG) Price Down 4.3% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $120,930.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

