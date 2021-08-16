IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713 over the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 89.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.