Ignition 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $44,589.60 and approximately $63.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.52 or 0.99976171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012647 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,460,345 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,172 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.