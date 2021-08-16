Ignition Price Down 38.7% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $44,589.60 and $63.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.52 or 0.99976171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012647 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,460,345 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,172 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

