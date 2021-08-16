iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.33. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock remained flat at $$23.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.