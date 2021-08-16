Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.35

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 153,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

