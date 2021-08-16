Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,797. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.