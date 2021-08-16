Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,797. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.