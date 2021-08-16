Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.23 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

