Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Buys $56,152.23 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $8.40 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $72,376,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $748,106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $2,383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $10,296,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

