Insider Buying: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Buys £14,921.52 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,609 ($60.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.66. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,842.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,376 ($57.17).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

