Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$120,827.20 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain bought 46,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,827.20 ($86,305.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

