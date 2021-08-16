Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $2,583,300.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $5,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

