Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total value of $21,607,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $360.98 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -308.53 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

