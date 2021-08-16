Insider Selling: CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) insider Kenneth C. Cundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. CohBar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CohBar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.