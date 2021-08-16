Insider Selling: CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) insider Kenneth C. Cundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. CohBar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CohBar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
