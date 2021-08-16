Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,985 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29.

On Thursday, August 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65.

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

