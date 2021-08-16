Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells 74,650 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. 13,686,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,085,932. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

