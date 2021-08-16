Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.11. 243,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 98.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 470,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,495,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,918,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 298,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

