Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $197.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

INSP stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

