InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Update

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a growth of 281.6% from the July 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InspireMD by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 403.39%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.