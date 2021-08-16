Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IAUGY stock remained flat at $$19.90 during midday trading on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.