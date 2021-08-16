Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
IAUGY stock remained flat at $$19.90 during midday trading on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54.
About Insurance Australia Group
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.