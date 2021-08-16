Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $11.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.49. 247,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

