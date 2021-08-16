Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 315,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

