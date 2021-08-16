Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $25.16 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 78,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.