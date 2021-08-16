Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $289,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $233,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.67. 19,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

