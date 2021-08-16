Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.49. 90,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

