Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 4,328 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 114,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

