InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 205.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.