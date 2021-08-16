InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 205.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.