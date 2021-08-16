International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post sales of $116.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 168,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

