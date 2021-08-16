Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $$32.14 during trading on Friday. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94.

ITJTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.21 price target on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

