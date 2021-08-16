Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 2,684.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

