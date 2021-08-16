Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

