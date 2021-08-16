Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,701. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05.

