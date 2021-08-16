Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG):

8/4/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $401.00 to $342.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. It has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of Avaya, AT&T, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher research & development as well as marketing expenses are expected to hurt profitability. Moreover, it has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. RingCentral shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

6/21/2021 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $252.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $13,867,136. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

