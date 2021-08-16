Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Moody’s (MCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) recently:

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $406.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $387.00 to $406.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $392.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $383.00.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $372.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $341.00 to $394.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $376.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues in the quarters ahead. These deals are likely to support the company's financials and help in expanding its global reach. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating costs, mainly due to investments in franchise and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.44. 385,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,991. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2,622.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

