Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 355.7% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVSBF. AlphaValue lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investor AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF opened at $25.25 on Monday. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

