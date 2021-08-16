Investors Buy Large Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 863% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

