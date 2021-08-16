Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,584 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 8,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

