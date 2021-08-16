Investors Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

