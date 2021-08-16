Investors Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.