Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Star Peak Corp II makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,679,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,760,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000.

NYSE STPC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,061. Star Peak Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

