Investors Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 297,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,216 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.