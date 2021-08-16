Investors Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,679. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.